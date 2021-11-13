Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Earnings Results

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 502,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,856. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thryv stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

