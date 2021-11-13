Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Earnings Results

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 502,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,856. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
