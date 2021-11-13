Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NIKE were worth $33,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $169.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

