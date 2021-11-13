Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $36 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $36,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

