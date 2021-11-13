Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $27.56 Million Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,835 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $48.30 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.