Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 132,936 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,936 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Amphenol worth $39,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,966,000 after buying an additional 4,560,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,821,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,958,000 after buying an additional 2,414,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,578 shares of company stock worth $23,302,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

