Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 130,043 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,043 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.34% of AptarGroup worth $31,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $131.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.61 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

