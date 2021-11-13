Thomas M. Hagerty Sells 20,978 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDAY opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

