Thingschain (TIC) Price Up 35.5% Over Last Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $48,136.38 and approximately $319.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,729.94 or 1.01856820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00038889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1,319.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00600728 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

