TheStreet Upgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth $116,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 14.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 418.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $691,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

