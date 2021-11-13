TheStreet Lowers Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a P/E ratio of 132.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.16%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,874 shares of company stock valued at $33,596 in the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

