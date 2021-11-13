TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXMD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.