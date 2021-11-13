The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,311 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $78,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.98.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $74.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

