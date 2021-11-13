The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,732,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,565 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $225,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.