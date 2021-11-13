The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CAO Sells $33,738.24 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

