The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.