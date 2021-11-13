The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Insider Sells $1,259,064,986.16 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MOS stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 43.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after buying an additional 609,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

