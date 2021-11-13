The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after buying an additional 603,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.