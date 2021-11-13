The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Craig Hallum

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

