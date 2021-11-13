The Graph Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. The Graph has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $159.55 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00227749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00088400 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.