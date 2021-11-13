The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.22. Befesa has a 1 year low of €37.95 ($44.65) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($85.76).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

