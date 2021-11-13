The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $387.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $337.00 to $387.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.80.
COIN stock opened at $342.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.