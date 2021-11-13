The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $387.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $337.00 to $387.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.80.

COIN stock opened at $342.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

