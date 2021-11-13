The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €19.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.18 ($27.27).

FNTN opened at €23.28 ($27.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.43. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

