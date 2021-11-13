The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $13.93 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66.

In related news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 10,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $71,936.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

