The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00239467 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001061 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.