The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

