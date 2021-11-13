The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

