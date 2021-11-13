The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5,118.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,712 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $30,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

BX stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.