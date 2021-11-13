The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $5.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.08%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

