The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,229.80 ($68.33).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BKG opened at GBX 4,319 ($56.43) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,053 ($52.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,473.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,831.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

