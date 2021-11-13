Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Textainer Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

