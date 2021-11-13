Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

TME has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.77.

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

