Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNYA traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 142,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TNYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.