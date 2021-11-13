TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.64.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

NYSE:TIXT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 1,920.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.