TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.64.
NYSE:TIXT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
