Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

