Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

TDY stock opened at $444.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

