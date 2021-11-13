Tecnoglass Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

