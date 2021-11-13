Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $204.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 685.50 ($8.96), with a volume of 39832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675 ($8.82).

Several brokerages recently commented on TM17. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 748.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 747.81. The company has a market capitalization of £875.61 million and a P/E ratio of 39.41.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

