Team (NYSE:TISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of TISI stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,233,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Team has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

