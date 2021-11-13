TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$13.50

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEGEF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

