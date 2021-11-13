TD Securities Increases AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$49.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABSSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

