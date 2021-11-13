TD Securities Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on D.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.66.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.12 and a 1 year high of C$24.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

