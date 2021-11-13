Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $64.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.03.

TRGP opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

