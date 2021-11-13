Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Tap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $647,215.72 and $439.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00225363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

