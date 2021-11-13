Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

TCMD stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $585.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

