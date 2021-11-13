Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.22). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

TRHC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,695 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

