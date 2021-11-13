Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYRS. Roth Capital raised their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

