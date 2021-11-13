SVB Leerink Lowers Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target to $14.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DBTX stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

