SVB Leerink Cuts TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $7.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.16. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 236,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.