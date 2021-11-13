SVB Leerink Comments on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 39,267.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 284,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 161,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

