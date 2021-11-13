SVB Leerink Comments on Aptinyx Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40).

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.